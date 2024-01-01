Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.64. 703,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

