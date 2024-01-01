Barrett & Company Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

