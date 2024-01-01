Barrett & Company Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. 499,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

