Barrett & Company Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 401.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 295,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,098. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

