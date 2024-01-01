Barrett & Company Inc. Has $877,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

