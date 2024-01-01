Barrett & Company Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

