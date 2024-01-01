Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.