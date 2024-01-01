Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.42. 382,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

