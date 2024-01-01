Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 3,392 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $79,007,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $48,960,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 184.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

