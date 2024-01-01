Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 97,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 302,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 216,894 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

