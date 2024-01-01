Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 5,504 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. 100,891,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

