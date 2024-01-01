Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

