BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BayCom Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 15,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,693. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BayCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

