Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 39.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $7.09. 363,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,557. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

