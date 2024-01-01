Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $30.01.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
