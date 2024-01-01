Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.