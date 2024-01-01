Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. 99,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,324. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

