Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 170,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,210. The company has a market capitalization of $986.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.