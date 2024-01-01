Benchmark Raises Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $150.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nova

Nova Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nova stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. Nova has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts predict that Nova will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nova by 38.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth $8,211,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 50.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 77,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.