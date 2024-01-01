Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 944,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Berry Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. 542,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

