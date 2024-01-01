Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Shares of BTRCF stock remained flat at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Better Collective A/S has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Better Collective A/S Company Profile

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports betting media company worldwide. The company primarily focuses on online sports betting and gambling platforms. It offers various community-based digital platforms, including bettingexpert.com, social network of sports betting tipsters; SpilXperten, a sports betting media platform; Action Network, a source for sports betting insights; Irishracing.com, a website, which provides coverage of Irish, British, and international horse racing; Speltips.se for betting tips; HLTV.org, a website for news from the e-sport industry, CS:GO match information, and player and team rankings; RotoGrinders for fantasy sports; Wettbasis, which provides betting tips for German betting enthusiasts; VegasInsider, a platform for betting tips and picks in the United States; Betarades, a platform for online betting news in Greece; PariuriX, a platform in Romania for finding the sports betting tips; and ScoresAndOdds, a statistical analysis designed for sports bettors in the US.

