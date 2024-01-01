Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of BTRCF stock remained flat at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Better Collective A/S has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $23.78.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.