Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BWMX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.94. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 72.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.2674 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 84.25%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

