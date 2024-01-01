Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.94. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 72.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.2674 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 84.25%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

