BetterWealth LLC Buys 1,829 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

