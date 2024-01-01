BetterWealth LLC Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,540,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1,509.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 75,669 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCEB traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $63.38. 26,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.