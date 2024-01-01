BetterWealth LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BetterWealth LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $52.33. 289,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,788. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

