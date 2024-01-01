BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

BIGC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 662,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. UBS Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

