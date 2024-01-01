BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
BigCommerce Price Performance
BIGC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 662,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.39.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. UBS Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.