Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 192.05% and a negative net margin of 78.65%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.