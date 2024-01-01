BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,053. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

