Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMEA
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 1,111,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,357. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.