Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 120.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 1,111,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,357. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

