Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Biophytis Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of Biophytis stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.67. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,081. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Biophytis Company Profile
