Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Biophytis Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Biophytis stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.67. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,081. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Biophytis Company Profile

Featured Articles

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

