Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $12.00 on Monday. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.
About Biotage AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.