Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $12.00 on Monday. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

