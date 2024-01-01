biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 562,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in biote by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,273,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at $11,310,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BTMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,205. The company has a market cap of $359.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. biote has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

biote Company Profile

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that biote will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

