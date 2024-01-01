Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bit Digital Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of BTBT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 25,133,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 1,490.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 5,022,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,495.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 3,539,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

