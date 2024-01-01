Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 18,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. 48,498,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BITF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.