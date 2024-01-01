BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 463,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CL King cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

