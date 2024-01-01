BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

