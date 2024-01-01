Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

