Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
