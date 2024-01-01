BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 1.56% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $95,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

ICSH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 741,748 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

