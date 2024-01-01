Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

