Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,397. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

