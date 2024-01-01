bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,591,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

