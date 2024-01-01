BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) is Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,205 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.67% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $52,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 299,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,090,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,449. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.