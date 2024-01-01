BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,468. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.