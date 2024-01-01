BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 529,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 57.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 105,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

