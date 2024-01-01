Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 740.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $38.60 during trading hours on Monday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile



Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Read More

