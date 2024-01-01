BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) vs. Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Free Report) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 Orkla ASA $6.10 billion N/A $523.98 million $0.52 14.96

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Orkla ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orkla ASA pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BR Malls Participações and Orkla ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Orkla ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 8.09% 12.57% 6.63%

Summary

Orkla ASA beats BR Malls Participações on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

(Get Free Report)

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic and wool garments for men, women, and children; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnessmarket e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, NATURLI', Abba, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; health and sports nutrition under e Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.