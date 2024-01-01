BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
