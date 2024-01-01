BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXFree Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

