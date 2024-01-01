BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.