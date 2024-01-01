Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

