Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 96,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVRE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.