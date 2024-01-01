Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

