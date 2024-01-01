Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 390,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,845. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

